Instagram

Peter Weber and Jadeyn Carr are engaged!

The news comes two months after they announced she is pregnant with twins.

The former Bachelor shared the engagement on Instagram with a carousel of loved-up photos with Jadeyn as she showed off her oval-cut diamond ring.

Instagram

He wrote, “Marry Me @jaydencarr,” tagging Central Park in NYC.

She re-posted the news on her Instagram Stories and gushed, “My forever!!!”

Bachelor alum Adam Gottschalk took to the comments to reveal he and wife Raven Gottschalk had a bet going over where Pete would pop the question.

Instagram

“Dang it, I lost a bet with Raven that you were gonna propose on a plane,” he wrote with two laughing emojis. “Congrats bro! You guys are gonna be amazing parents.”

Bachelor Nation alum Tyler Cameron also commented, “Nicely done sir!!”

In August, Peter and Jadeyn went Instagram official. Weeks later, in September, the couple announced they had twins on the way.