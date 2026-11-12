Celebrity News November 12, 2026
Ana de Armas & Beto Montenegro Make Red-Carpet Debut
Ana de Armas and Beto Montenegro are ready to go public with their relationship!
On Wednesday night, the pair hit the red carpet together for the first time at the Latin Recording Academy’s 2026 Person of the Year Gala in Las Vegas.
Ana had the cameras flashing with her sheer and lacy gown as she hooked arms with Beto, who was on hand to perform a tribute to Daddy Yankee with his band Rawayana.
The public appearance comes just three months after they sparked dating rumors. In August, they were spotted kissing in Formentera in pics obtained by Deuxmoi.
Pic! Tom Cruise & Ana de Armas Hold Hands in VermontView Story
Over the years, de Armas has been linked to Tom Cruise, Ben Affleck and Manuel Anido Cuesta.