‘Abbott Elementary’ Star Janelle James Dishes on New Stand-Up Special (Exclusive)

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“Abbott Elementary” star Janelle James steals every scene she’s in on the popular series, but she’s also making people laugh outside the show!

James, a veteran stand-up comic, is taking the stage in her debut hour-long stand-up special “Janelle James: How Romantic.”

“Extra’s” Mona Kosar Abdi spoke with James, who said she draws material from the headlines and her own personal experience.

Janelle is in her glow-up era after not feeling her best when she shot her parts on previous comedy shows for Netflix.

James said, “This is the first special where there wasn’t, like, something catastrophic happening in my life at the time.”

“My first special… I was going through a divorce,” Janelle elaborated. “The second special… was filmed in the middle of the pandemic and I did not look my best.”

As for her journey to Emmy-nominated actress, James quipped, “I had a screening and so many of my old friends came in and I was talking to them… There was so many people in the room whose couches I slept on.”

Staying humble about her success, Janelle commented, “I still feel super new to Hollywood… I’m always surprised by who knows who I am.”

James still can’t believe it when she sees people like Viola Davis in the audience, saying, “That’s crazy.”