‘Yes, Dear’ Sitcom Star Anthony Clark Dies at 62

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Anthony Clark, the stand-up comic who appeared on a string of sitcoms including the long-running hit “Yes, Dear,” died November 10 at 62.

His death was announced — with no cause offered — by his “Yes, Dear” co-star Mike O’Malley.

O’Malley wrote on Instagram, “Anthony Clark died yesterday. He was a hilarious guy. When my wife Lisa and I were dating back in the mid-nineties, Anthony was already famous in Boston, regularly selling out comedy shows. The first time we saw him at The Comedy Connection we laughed and laughed and laughed. He was so unique — one of those comics who is laughing along with you at the absurdity of his stories and observations and it just made you laugh harder because he was laughing.”

He went on, “I was a fan before I was a friend. We spoke on the phone three weeks ago. He had us laughing loudly as he always did. Attached are some snapshots from our last episode of ‘Yes Dear’ which ended twenty years ago after 122 episodes. He invested his money well and essentially retired after we wrapped. Rest in peace, Tony.”

He was born in Virginia on April 4, 1964.

Attending college in Boston, he got his feet wet as a stand-up act in the notoriously tough clubs of the city. He quickly became one of the most beloved comics of his age in the city.

Comic Jay Mohr observed on Instagram, “Never saw anyone destroy like Tony at Stitches in Boston 😢.”

Dane Cook wrote on Instagram, “I performed with Anthony during our early years in Boston at the Faneuil Hall Comedy Connection. He was one of the best live acts I’ve ever seen. Destroyed to a point he made you wanna quit right then and there while watching him do it effortlessly. This is really terrible to hear. ❤️”

Moving to L.A., Clark made his TV debut on an episode of “American Playhouse” (1991) and his movie debut opposite River Phoenix in “Dogfight” that same year.

He worked with Phoenix, whom he’d befriended, in his next film, too — “The Thing Called Love” (1993) from director Peter Bogdanovich.

After four guest spots on “Ellen” (1995-1996) and a memorable performance in the Nicolas Cage-Sean Connery film “The Rock” (1996) as a flamboyant barber, he was signed to his first sitcom, “Boston Common.”

The fish-out-of-water comedy — starring Clark as a southerner delivering his sister to college in Boston — was a Top 10 smash its first year, 1996, but died a quick death during Season 2, when it was rescheduled to Sunday nights.

Next, he was a regular on Dan Aykroyd’s sitcom “Soul Man” (1997-1998).

Along with a few film appearances — “Killing Cinderella” (2000), “Paid in Full” (2002), “Say Uncle” (2005) — he scored with the unlikely hit sitcom “Yes, Dear.”

When “Yes, Dear” debuted in 2000, it was expected to fail due to poor reviews. Instead it lasted six seasons, until 2006.

After that, Clark worked very rarely, appearing in the films “Grad Night” (2006) and “My Uncle Rafael” (2012), and guesting on a series called “West of Liberty” (2019).

In 2012, he produced his own stand-up special, billed as a return after eight years, called “Ambiguous.”