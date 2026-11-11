Pete Davidson on How Becoming a Girl Dad Helped with ‘How to Rob a Bank’ (Exclusive)

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“Extra” spoke to Pete Davidson at the premiere of “How to Rob a Bank” about how becoming a girl dad helped with the role.

Davidson and ex-girlfriend Elsie Hewitt welcomed daughter Scottie in December 2025.

Pete shared, “I found out that I was going to become a girl dad the week we started and I have a daughter in ‘How to Rob a Bank’ and it made it, you know, very emotional and real.”

Davidson added, “I was able to put myself in a place that, you know, I always heard about actors using stuff from their lives and stuff like that and that was the first time I was able to understand what the hell they were talking about.”

Plus, Pete talked bonding with co-star Nicholas Hoult.

“It’s very easy to become friends with Nick Holt. He is just one of the best guys I’ve ever met. He’s not only a phenomenal actor, but he's a phenomenal father and just like a great friend to have as busy as he is. He's keeps up with me and that’s really cool. And there’s not enough nice things I could say about him. He’s a really special guy.”

“Extra” also spoke with Anna Sawaii, who dished on playing Heads Up on set with the cast and more. Watch!