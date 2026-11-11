‘Mormon Wives’ Star Jen Affleck ‘Putting on a Brave Face’ After Filing for Divorce (Exclusive)

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"Extra" sat down with "The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Orange County" stars Jen Affleck, Bobbi Althoff, Aspyn Ovard, Ashleigh Pease, Avery Woods, Jordan McClanahan, Madison Bontempo and McCall DaPron to talk about the new spinoff, premiering Nov. 12 on Hulu.

Jen also opens up about the news that she has filed for divorce from husband Zac Affleck, as the two are expecting baby no. 4.

“I’m just putting on a brave face right now,” Jen said. “It’s been a lot, but I’m just trying… to survive.”

When asked how she came to the decision to split from Zac, she said, “Honestly, I feel like if you just watch the show, it’ll explain everything. If I start talking now, I’ll talk forever. So, the show, yeah, the show explains everything.”

As for how she is moving forward, Affleck said, “Just taking one step at a time and doing the best that I can to do what’s best for the kids, and that is my priority at the end of the day.”

“Extra” asked her about doing the original “Mormon Wives” series and if doing that show contributed to the divorce.

She said, “Yes, I feel like if I hadn't been on the show, I don’t know if I would have had the strength to move forward with my decision… The reality of the situation is if I wasn’t on reality TV… we would have gotten a divorce probably later in life once the kids moved out.”

The show helped her realize her marriage had issues. She told us, “I literally didn't think anything of my marriage... until Season 1 came out. Until Chip and Dale’s happened and then I was like, ‘Wait a second.’”

She went on to say, “Millions of people telling me to go through a divorce, I chose to stay. I chose to [fight]. I did everything.”