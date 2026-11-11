Meghann Fahy on Her ‘Rachel’ Haircut & Jennifer Aniston Reacting: ‘Crazy!’ (Exclusive)

David Holloway/Peacock

Meghann Fahy hit the red carpet in NYC on Tuesday night for “The Good Daughter,” which is an adaptation of Karin Slaughter’s best-selling thriller book.

“Extra” spoke with Meghann, who has been sporting a bob inspired by Rachel from “Friends.”

More than 30 years ago, Jennifer Aniston made the haircut famous while starring on the iconic sitcom.

Fahy commented, “Jennifer Aniston is such an icon and I just have so much love and respect for her as an actor and a woman.”

Jennifer recently gave her stamp of approval to Meghann, who called it “crazy.”

Fahy admitted, “I was so not expecting that, but it put such a smile on my face. I just think she’s the best.”

Meghann also showed some love for her scene partner Rose Byrne, who played her estranged sister on “The Good Daughter.”

Meghann said, “Rose is such an incredible talent that she really made it so easy, and we got to chat a little bit before we started filming. We both live in Brooklyn, so we were able to meet up a little bit.”

Fahy noted that their “very chill personality types” helped them “get along so well.”

Meghann called Rose “one of the best,” adding, “She came in a little bit after we had already been filming, and that’s such a hard thing to do… She really just came in and made it seem simple and I really think that just speaks to her level of artistry.”

While they shot some tense scenes, Meghann credited Rose with keeping it light during set breaks.

She explained, “Rose is so laid-back and so light… obviously, one of the funniest people I’ve ever met in my life. She kind of brought that energy to the set and it was so nice… It was really nice between takes and stuff to kind of break up the tension by just giggling together.”

Meghann discussed what drew her to her character Charlotte.

She said, “It’s so much fun to play a character who has so much going on and who presents in very different ways depending on who she’s speaking to, and so I was really excited about going on this journey with [Charlotte] in particular.”

Fahy praised showrunner Karin Slaughter, saying, “Karin just has this incredible way of making all of her characters so dynamic.”