Law Roach on Ariana Grande’s ‘Focker-in-Law’ Premiere Look & Zendaya’s ‘Dune 3’ Fashions (Exclusive)

“Extra’s” Mona Kosar Abdi caught up with image architect extraordinaire Law Roach at the “Focker-in-Law” premiere, where he dressed Ariana Grande.

Mona said, “Listen, knowing you, I know there's a story behind this dress, so please tell me because she looks beautiful tonight.”

Law replied, “Thank you. It's Badgley Mischka from the '90s, and I saw it awhile ago, and, I just felt like it'll be so fun for this movie… it just reminds me of like the ‘90s or the early 2000s when the original came out. So, that's kind of like the story behind it.”

He shared, “I bought it like months ago because I saw it and it just felt so Ari, you know?"

Mona asked, “What does that mean? It felt so Ari.”

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Roach explained, “She has a distinct style and a distinct way that she tells stories and I always try to do that through the clothes to make it real for each girl that I dress."

Mona went on, “Speaking of girls that you dress... we were at the premiere of ‘All’s Fair.’ Kim Kardashian was there. You’re working with her now. You’re just working. I mean, you're working non-stop, period. But how do you approach it working with so many women who are so talented, and they're calling you because they know you have that eye.”

Law insisted, “Well, you have to ask them why they call me. I don't know. I'm just happy, you know. I'm just working, everybody's so nice and kind and so different and, you know, I'm just really in a good place in my life, in my career where I’m just happy and I think that's the most important thing.”

Mona said, “Okay. How are you reaching back? How are you bringing back the new generation?”

Law said, “I mean, everybody calls me mother, so I'm always there for the new babies, you know, the young stylists coming up. That's always been really important to me.”

He's also gearing up for the “Dune 3” press tour with Zendaya! His one hint at her looks, “That is going to be very much ‘Dune.’”