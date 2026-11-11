Lauren Sanchez Bezos on New Children’s Book & Holidays with Hubby Jeff Bezos (Exclusive)

Backgrid

Our former “Extra” colleague Lauren Sanchez Bezos is back and sitting down with Terri Seymour!

They took a trip down memory lane with photos and videos, and Lauren gushed, “I loved working here, you guys.”

She also dished on “The Fly Who Flew to the North Pole,” the latest story in her hit children’s book series.

“I’m so excited about this and I have to say it’s my favorite book,” Sanchez Bezos said. “It’s really a cute story. Rio so desperately wants to be a navigator for Santa’s sleigh. But there’s a problem. Rio can't read a compass. Doesn’t know longitude and latitude.”

She explained, “The whole point of the story is we all learn differently.”

Lauren knows that firsthand after struggling for years in school when she was diagnosed in her early twenties with dyslexia.

She shared, “One in five kids has dyslexia. And I want them to feel like they’re seen. A lot of people here didn’t know, but I was dyslexic and I used to have to hide it. So, I would get a script and I’d read it. I’d go in my office and read it over and over so I wouldn't mess up on camera. And for any parent out there, if your kid, you think they’re having a problem, go and get them tested. It’s free in public schools.”

She also talked about holiday traditions with husband Jeff Bezos and their blended family — Jeff has four kids, Lauren has three.

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Sanchez Bezos said, “The holidays are my favorite… The thing about the holidays for us is we have our family under one roof. And to me being an empty nester, it’s the greatest to have all of our kids together.”

She also shared a fun tradition of decorating the Christmas tree with the kids’ childhood homemade ornaments.

“It’s just extremely special,” she said. “But every year, someone breaks an ornament. I don’t know how it happens. And now it’s kind of become a tradition.”

Lauren added, “One year there wasn’t a broken ornament and my son just dropped one and I was like, ‘Okay, there you go.’”

And with Thanksgiving right around the corner, Lauren’s crew will be celebrating her Latin heritage.

She said, “We celebrate the Day of the Dead, but we do it differently. And everyone brings a recipe from someone who’s passed away. And then at dinner, we talk about that person and what this item of food meant to them.”

What will Lauren make?

She said, “I make the same recipe every year and it’s my grandmother’s chili. I was a latchkey kid, and I would come home to my grandmother’s house and I’d open the door and she always had green chili stew and tortillas waiting for me. And so, to me, it’s just, it’s home.”