Joseph Zada on Finding His Haymitch & Esther McGregor’s ‘Fourth Wing’ Casting (Exclusive)

Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for Lionsgate UK

Joseph Zada (Haymitch Abernathy) and Whitney Peak (Lenore Dove Baird) are dishing on “The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping.”

“Extra” spoke with Joseph and Whitney on how they bonded behind the scenes to build on-screen chemistry for the movie.

Joseph shared, “Just spending as much time as we could together was really important and just being very honest with each other about our own lives.”

Whitney added, “Just how we work and, like, what we’re like, what are our tendencies on set, and, like, how to respect each other’s boundaries.”

As for how he found his character, Joseph revealed, “I just had so many references… Woody, everything that he’s ever been in, his young work… I looked at so many things, I looked at like young Larry Bird and Bruce Springsteen, Paul Newman and… Mickey Rourke.”

Whitney was drawn to her character since she wasn’t written as just “Haymitch’s girlfriend.”

Peak explained, “She’s presented to the audience as an individual person and has very strong morals and is very passionate and defiant and rebellious and just unique in so many ways.”

According to Whitney, their characters “sort of balance each other out,” adding, “They have this sort of relationship where they can learn from each other with no ego and just challenge each other in in many ways.”

For the movie, Zada adopted a different accent, which took “four months of hard work.”

He elaborated, “It took forever and then it took staying in the accent for every day that we were shooting, make sure it was constantly warm and ready to go.”

Joseph enjoyed working with director Francis Lawrence on “The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping,” and would love to collaborate again on “Red Rising.”

Zada also reacted to his “We Were Liars” co-star Esther McGregor’s recent casting as Violet in the new “Fourth Wing” book adaptation.

He said, “She’s one of the best actresses I’ve ever worked… She is so good… I can’t wait to see what she does with that.”