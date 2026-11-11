Jennifer Lopez Takes Over the Met in NYC with Surprise Performance!

Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez threw her own gala at Bilt Town Square at the Met on Tuesday night, surprising fans with a pop-up performance.

Jennifer was carried in like a goddess before shocking the crowd with hit after hit, including “Waiting for Tonight” and “On the Floor,” before debuting her new song “Proof of Love”!

J.Lo wrote the song after her kids Emme and Max left for college.

Of “Proof of Love,” Lopez recently told Variety, “It’s really a beautiful song about this kind of duality. It’s this happy dance song, and these are the things that are the proof of love. One of them is pain and grief when someone’s gone. You feel pain and grief. That’s really proof of love.”

Last night’s concert was a partnership between Jennifer and Bilt Rewards.

“Extra” spoke with Bilt CEO Ankur Jain, who revealed how it all came about!

Jain shared, “We agreed to help do the relaunch of her new album. And as part of that, we said, ‘Well, why don't you come out? We have this massive celebration at the Met for the launch of our new platform to connect neighborhoods together.’”

Ankur called Jennifer’s performance “unbelievable.”