Jenna Johnson & Harry Shum Jr. on Her Broken Nose & Big Plans for ‘DWTS’ Semis (Exclusive)

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Harry Shum Jr. and Jenna Johnson chatted with “Extra” after their salsa to Lady Gaga on “Dancing with the Stars” Grammy Night.

Jenna talked about breaking her nose in rehearsals and what happened.

Pointing to Harry’s arm, she teased, “I’ll never forget this arm. This beautiful arm. You see how bad it hurt me?”

Shum Jr. said he felt so bad and Jenna said, “He was so sweet.”

Harry added, “It could have been worse because it hit here,” pointing to his forearm, “instead of here,” pointing closer to his elbow, “which would have been really bad. I think I would have broke the other side of the nose, too!”

Jenna recalled, “We heard it and we were like, ‘Ohhh.’”

Johnson said, “Honestly, like looking back at it now, it’s so funny because this is dance. Like, the craziest things happen. We also are the most full-out people in the world… I think it just kind of shows you what kind of dancers we are. We’re full-out. Like, nose-break. Great.”

They also teased something special they’ve been holding onto for the semifinals!

Jenna said, “I’m so excited for semi-finals. I feel like actually semi-finals is my favorite night of the season because you see everyone’s heart out on the dance floor. It is like ride or die trying to get into that finale, and I feel like that’s where you really see breakthroughs happening.”

“We’ve been holding onto some things for the semi-finals specifically that I think the fans will love,” the dancer continued. “So, I’m, like, so excited for that. I hope they enjoy and just love it.”

Plus, they sent a message to Jenna Dewan, who was partnered with Johnson's husband Val Chmerkovskiy, after her elimination.

Harry said, “I think it’s like a Jenna renaissance. She stopped dancing for a long time and to see her on the dance floor putting these like incredible dance performances, I mean, I want to see her dance again on film, on television, everywhere.”

Johnson said, “I absolutely love and adore you. We love you. You know when you meet your heroes and they usually fail you with how disappointed you are by meeting them in person. You’ve utterly done the exact opposite. I adore you even more. I’m even more inspired by you as a mom, a human, a dancer, a performer, an actress. You are everything and I love you.”