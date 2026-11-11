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Jenna Dewan and Val Chmerkovskiy spoke to “Extra” after their shocking elimination on “Dancing with the Stars” Grammy Night.

Dewan said, “That’s us, right? Season 35 shocker.”

Val added, “Every week's a shocker. So, you know, it’s very competitive. A lot of great couples out there. Wishing everybody the best. Going to be rooting from home. Definitely a sad result, but no regrets.”

When asked why they think they were sent home, Jenna said, “I don’t honestly know the answer to that… I know this was a particularly tough week for a lot of the online noise and all stuff that comes with the show. And I don’t know, I’ll never know how or if any of that plays into this. But I know that we went out there and had the best time of our life.”

As for the contestants left, Jenna said, “You can’t count anyone out in this competition… I have the best hopes and wishes for all of them. I hope they have a beautiful rest of their journey and I'll be cheering them all on.”

Christopher Willard/ABC

During the episode, Jenna and Val danced to Janet Jackson’s “All for You.” It was particularly meaningful because Jenna was a back up dancer for Janet on the video. Dewan also appeared in Jackson’s “Doesn't Really Matter” video.

Janet made a recorded cameo on “DWTS” this week to praise Jenna and ended by saying, “Let’s get together when I’m back in L.A.”

Jenna had a message for Jackson too!

She said, “Janet, now I’m really ready for a hang. We’re going to come, Val’s coming, too, though. That’s the thing. We may not dance here again, but we will dance with you, Janet. We’ll come have a good time.”