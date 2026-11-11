Ben Stiller on Friendship with ‘Generous’ Robert De Niro & ‘Special’ Ariana Grande (Exclusive)

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Ben Stiller is bringing us more Focker fun in “Focker-in-Law"!

“Extra’s” Mona Kosar Abdi spoke with Ben at the NYC premiere, where he raved about co-star Robert De Niro.

It’s been 26 years since "Meet the Parents," and Ben commented, “We come back together on these movies. It’s been fun to kind of have that experience of growing older with the character and the changes in life that he’s going through.”

“To get this point where Greg is basically the age that Jack was… and in a similar position, it's crazy," Stiller noted while referencing his and Robert’s characters.

Some things don’t change, though!

Ben said, “I look at Bob and he’s so vivacious and young… He really is still just Bob.”

“He’s so sweet and so loyal and such a good friend to anyone whom he loves and he’s connected to, and he’s such a generous guy,” Ben gushed. “There are a lot of people he feels that way about, and I’m just happy to have that connection with him and I always love seeing him.”

Ben also raved about their co-star Ariana Grande, saying, “She’s so good.”

He explained, “She just has something in terms of an innate sense of, as an actor, how to make a scene come alive and be specific and she just shines through."

Stiller added, "And she's funny, she has a great sense of humor, and she's just so much fun to work with. She's got something very special. I'm not the first person to say that, but as an acting partner, I loved working with her.”

With Thanksgiving around the corner, Ben also shared what he's thankful for.

He answered, “I’m so thankful to really just be in good health and have people I love around me.”