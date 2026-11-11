Celebrity News November 11, 2026
‘Below Deck’ Star João Franco Arrested After Deadly Brawl in Turkey
“Below Deck” star João Franco has been arrested in Turkey after a fatal fistfight.
In a video obtained by Page Six, Franco and his brother Karlos Franco are seen involved in a verbal altercation with a clothing store employee in Muğla on Saturday night.
Things eventually get heated and a brawl takes place between the Francos and the store employees.
Several outlets reported that the fighting turned deadly when a 17-year-old individual fell to the ground.
Emergency personnel attended to the motionless teenager, who reportedly hit his head on the steps.
The teenage boy was rushed to a hospital but later died after suffering a severe head injury and cardiac arrest.
João and Karlos are currently in custody “awaiting the next steps,” a source told Page Six.
João’s reps have not publicly commented on the story.
João appeared on several seasons of “Below Deck Mediterranean” and “Below Deck Down Under.”