‘Below Deck’ Star João Franco Arrested After Deadly Brawl in Turkey

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“Below Deck” star João Franco has been arrested in Turkey after a fatal fistfight.

In a video obtained by Page Six, Franco and his brother Karlos Franco are seen involved in a verbal altercation with a clothing store employee in Muğla on Saturday night.

Things eventually get heated and a brawl takes place between the Francos and the store employees.

Several outlets reported that the fighting turned deadly when a 17-year-old individual fell to the ground.

Emergency personnel attended to the motionless teenager, who reportedly hit his head on the steps.

The teenage boy was rushed to a hospital but later died after suffering a severe head injury and cardiac arrest.

João and Karlos are currently in custody “awaiting the next steps,” a source told Page Six.

João’s reps have not publicly commented on the story.