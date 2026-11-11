Ariana Grande & Ricky Alvarez Make Red-Carpet Debut at ‘Focker-in-Law’ Premiere

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Ariana Grande and Ricky Alvarez are getting even more public with their romance!

The couple stepped out for their first red carpet at the New York premiere of “Focker-in-Law” on Wednesday night.

Ariana and Ricky’s red-carpet appearance comes three months after they made it Instagram official.

In August, Grande shared two photos of the couple on Instagram, tagging Ricky in both.

One was a mirror selfie of the pair from the chest down wearing matching outfits of black pants and white tops.

A second photo is a blurry mirror selfie with the couple upside-down and Ariana wearing fairy wings.

The carousel also showed lots of pics of Ariana, her dogs, friends, and more.

In the caption, she posted, “🌱 ！ ♡.”

In July, news broke that Ariana and Ethan Slater had split. Weeks later, People magazine reported she had rekindled her romance with Alvarez 10 years after their split.

A source told the magazine that Grande, 33, and Alvarez, 35, are “taking things very slowly.”

The insider explained, “Ariana has always considered Ricky a friend. She’s not held ill will against him [since their split]. Ricky is dependable, trustworthy, and very supportive. Ariana feels she can be herself around Ricky.”

The source went on, “They’re not jumping into anything serious right away, but Ari is happy to have him back in her life.”