Amanda Seyfried on Quirky ‘Cinderella with a Side of Mental Illness’ in ‘Steps’ (Exclusive)

Noam Galai/Getty Images for Netflix

Amanda Seyfried, Bette Midler, Ali Wong and Stephanie Hsu are promoting their new animated movie “Steps,” which is a reimagining of the “Cinderella” fairy tale from the perspective of the stepsisters.

“Extra” spoke with the ladies about the movie, which has Amanda playing the iconic role of Cinderella.

When asked what drew her to the character, Amanda said she loved that this new version focused on the “love and bonding and connection and friendship,” instead of the romance.

She noted, “This version is more of a nuanced person as opposed to, you know, this symbolic princess.”

Seyfried related to the character’s “little quirks,” saying, “It was an amazing thing to be able to portray… I loved playing that side of her OCD that I, like, actually have, like, a true diagnosis of, you know, suffering from. So to play Cinderella with more of a like a side of mental illness is really nice and the over-apologizing was fun for me. Show more of what the real world is."

Ali chimed in, “I also really enjoyed her combat moment with the broom… That’s the best part!"

Ali told Amanda, “Your son is gonna love it. He’s gonna feel protected afterward.”

Amanda shared, "He's like, 'Oh, that's gonna be on Netflix at home, right? Is it gonna be in our home?' And I was like, 'Yeah.'"

Ali is playing Cinderella’s stepsister Lilith, saying, “I’m just happy to do something G-rated that my kids could watch.”

Mentioning fellow co-star Nikki Glaser, Wong joked, “I’m pretty sure that this is the most G-rated thing Nikki Glaser and I have ever done.”

Both started in the stand-up comedy world before acting. Ali noted, “I never would have imagined in a million years when we started together, doing open mics, that we’d be doing an animation movie together where we're like battling over a wand and that five-year-olds, three-year-olds could be laughing and enjoying it."

Stephanie talked about her "wild child" character Margot and getting to work with Amanda, Ali and Bette. She shared, "The sae thing about animation is that we don't get to meet each other or work with each other until we start doing press, but I'm like, 'Look at this!'... Even getting to sit next to this room of women is supreme."