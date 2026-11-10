Why Anthony Mackie Wanted Pal Jamie Dornan to Co-Star in ‘12 12 12’ (Exclusive)

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Anthony Mackie and Jamie Dornan are dishing on their new heist drama series, “12 12 12.”

“Extra’s” Mona Kosar Abdi spoke with the guys, who are old friends, and Anthony talked about what made him think of Jamie for this project.

Anthony commented, “[What] I love about Jaime’s work is there’s a certain amount of sincerity. There’s a certain amount of humbleness to the nature of characters that I’ve seen him create to where you always, like, feel for them… You want them to win, and I feel like humbleness in acting is something that a protagonist needs.”

“He’s able to do that better than most actors in a business,” Mackie emphasized.

The two don’t share many scenes together.

Dornan joked, “Maybe that’s why he wanted me because he didn’t actually have to act with me.”

Jamie said that he was “grateful” for Anthony, saying, “I had such a good time on it.”

In the show, Mackie portrays Jack Strickland, an FBI agent on the hunt for Paul Galvin, a career criminal played by Dornan.

Jamie shared, “There’s so much in the backstory that is really relatable with Jack’s character and with Paul’s… They’ve both got big stake in the game.”

“They’re both being driven by very strong deep reasoning of why he needs to get this win and I need to get this win,” Dornan added.

Anthony also discussed some of the challenges filming on location in up the Austrian Alps.

He said, “We go to the top of the mountain. First of all, there’s no snow. A cloud comes in. You can’t see the mountains. It’s 10 degrees. It was cold. You couldn’t see anything… It was just us against a white screen. We came all the way up these damn mountains and we can’t even see the mountain… Then the snow came. Too much snow. It was too much snow. We had to get off the mountain because the actual blizzard was coming.”