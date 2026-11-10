Getty Images

Actor Stacy Keach has sadly died at 85, Variety reports.

His wife Małgosia Tomassi confirmed his death in a statement to the magazine, revealing the star passed away on Tuesday in Poland.

Tomassi shared that Stacy died at home in Magdalenka “after a long and difficult battle with a serious heart condition and heart failure.”

Her statement continued, “Stacy was not only a legendary actor, admired and loved by audiences the world over, but also my beloved husband, my companion and the heart of our family. His passing leaves an immeasurable emptiness in our lives. But his extraordinary spirit, his unforgettable voice and the love he gave so generously will remain with us forever.”

Keach was known for his many stage, television and film roles including “Fat City” (1972), “Hemingway” (1988) and the character Mike Hammer in several TV projects in the 1980s and 1990s.