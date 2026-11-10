Russell Brand’s Ex, Jemima Goldsmith, Accuses Him of ‘Abuse’ & ‘Coercive Control’

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Just hours after Russell Brand’s sentencing, his ex-girlfriend, film producer Jemima Goldsmith, is accusing him of violence, coercive control, and abuse.

In a lengthy post on X, Goldsmith wrote, “Firstly, and most importantly, I am and have always been strongly and unequivocally on the side of all of Brand’s victims. I am in awe of the courageous women who came forward at Brand’s trial, told their stories, testified and ensured justice was done.”

“I have had my own personal experience of his violence, coercive control and abuse,” Goldsmith claimed. “I had to call the police to have him removed from my house in 2014 during a violent incident. I chose not to press charges at the time and not to go public with this, as I was worried about the impact of the press attention on my then teenage children. I have neither seen nor spoken to Brand since that period in 2014.”

Russell and Jemima dated for a year.

While she didn’t press charges against Russell, Jemima “assisted the journalists who finally exposed him; Ros Urwin, Louisa Compton and Dorothy Byrne.” She added, “I also undertook to testify in court to his abusiveness, if the newspaper that published the victims’ accounts were ever to be sued.”

"Whilst my pain in relation to this, pales in comparison to what the women have testified in court have suffered, this was a difficult period in my life which has had a lasting impact,” Jemima noted.

London’s Metropolitan Police recently said that new charges could be coming as more women come forward.

In a recent interview, Det. Supt. Andy Furpy told the BBC Breakfast, “During the trial and since the conviction, we’ve had several reports come into the investigation team. So, we’re just looking at it through a lens of threat, harm, and risk.”

On Monday, a U.K. judge has sentenced Brand to 10 years and six months for rape and sexual assault.

According to The Guardian, Judge Joel Bennathan told Brand that the sentence included nine years imprisonment for one count of rape. The total sentence of 10 years, six months includes his three counts of sexual assault offenses.

The judge stated that Brand must serve two-thirds of his full sentence before he will be eligible for parole.

Ahead of sentencing, The Guardian said Bennathan addressed Brand in the courtroom. Bennathan said, “About 20 years ago, Russell Brand, you were becoming famous. You were clever — and in many people’s eyes, funny and charismatic.

“You had also become a sexual predator.”

He went on, “Your status protected you until 2023, when journalists published allegations.”

The judge then spoke of how a victim of sexual assault at a pub was left “wandering the streets of London, phoning a friend in the middle of the night, tearful and distressed.”

Bennathan said another victim who was working at a radio station when Brand groped and kissed her in front of his entourage and her colleagues, leaving her "humiliated.”

The judge pointed out that three of the four crimes were committed in public.