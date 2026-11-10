Rupert Grint on Johnny Depp’s ‘Ebenezer’ Pranks & Holidays as a Dad (Exclusive)

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“Extra” sat down with Rupert Grint to talk “Ebenezer,” working with Johnny Depp, and holiday traditions as a dad to two young daughters.

Grint spoke about how this telling of the classic "A Christmas Carol" story stands out.

He said, “This one definitely heavily leans into the kind of ghost story element of it. I think [director]Ti West is someone who knows that world very well and I think that's what makes this one stand out amongst other adaptations and also you get the sense of this very bleak time. Victorian London was not for the faint of heart and I think to really get a sense of that struggle I think was a big part of this.”

As for working with the “mischievous” Johnny Depp, Rupert said, “He’s someone I’ve been a fan of for a long time. He's one of these actors that completely just transforms and just disappears in a character and I think he was just so much fun to be on set with. He's very mischievous and like he'll find humor in the... tiniest moments.”

He went on, “There's always a gag for him to find and I think in something like this it's really important to have that kind of levity. And yeah, we had just a great time… He’s a prankster for sure and he's just got some amazing stories.”

Grint also dished on family holiday plans, sharing, “I love Christmas. I think since becoming a dad, it’s taken on a whole new thing."

He continued, “I love everything. The tree, the lights… we’re still kind of finding our own kind of traditions, I think, but there's just so much to like the movies, the music, it's just a great time. I've always really cherished it.”

As for what he’s most thankful for, Rupert said, “Oh, so much. I guess I'd say my family is such a big important part of my life now.”