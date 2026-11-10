Robert De Niro’s Ex, Model & Actress Toukie Smith, Dies at 74

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Model and actress Toukie Smith has died at the age of 74.

Smith’s twins Airyn and Julian, whom she shared with ex-partner Robert De Niro, confirmed her passing to The Hollywood Reporter.

Her twins revealed that she died last week in a New York hospital after a “long, courageous battle” with multiple sclerosis.

The family statement said Toukie “shared in a remarkable family legacy that helped shape American fashion and culture” and noted that “her beauty, grace and unmistakable presence helped pave the way for generations of Black models and designers in fashion.”

The sister of the late designer Willi Smith, Toukie kickstarted her modeling career in 1972. She worked for famed designers Hubert de Givenchy, Thierry Mugler, Issey Miyake and Patrick Kelly and appeared in magazines including Vogue, Ebony, Cosmopolitan, Redbook and Seventeen.

Smith and De Niro were together for eight years, parting ways in 1996. A year before their breakup, the two welcomed their twins with the help of IVG via surrogate.

Smith decided to stop modeling in the ’80s and pivoted to acting, appearing on three episodes of “Miami Vice.”

Smith also played artist Eva on “227” (1989-1990).