Celebrity News November 10, 2026
Patrick & Brittany Mahomes Expecting Baby #4
NFL superstar Patrick Mahomes and his wife Brittany are expanding their family!
The couple are expecting their fourth child.
On Tuesday, Brittany announced the pregnancy news, writing on Instagram, “Another blessing from God.”
Along with a crying and prayer hands emoji, Brittany added, “& then there were 6.”
Patrick and Brittany are already parents to Sterling, Patrick, and Golden Raye.
The pair have been married for four years.