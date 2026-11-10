‘Mormon Wives’ Star Miranda Hope Files for Divorce from Chase McWhorter

Instagram

“The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives” star Miranda Hope and husband Chase McWhorter are getting divorced.

The couple split in 2024, and Hope secretly filed for divorce in September. The news of the filing didn’t break until now.

According to court records obtained by People magazine, Hope also filed a child support form and a notice of required classes.

Miranda and Chase, who wed in 2017, have two minor children together.

In a joint statement, the two said, “After much thought and consideration, we’ve decided to finally let the government in on the worst-kept secret: we’re not together. We understand this news may come as a shock to absolutely no one, and hope everyone can take the time they need to process during this incredibly predictable time.”

“We hope this officially puts the Ross and Rachel comparisons to rest,” they went on. “Please direct all further questions to our attorneys, who are thrilled we’re finally getting around to this.”

Despite the split, Miranda and Chase are keeping things amicable.

In a TikTok, Chase called himself a “f**king loser” during their marriage, adding, “Negating me from the equation really only made things easier for her.”

He supported Miranda’s decision to end their marriage, saying, “I applaud her for doing so. I, 31 years old, learning things that I probably should have at 21. That’s on me. That’s my bad. But better late than never.”