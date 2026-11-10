Meghan Markle’s Dad Allegedly Cut Off Ankle Monitor After Arrest

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Meghan Markle’s father Thomas Markle could be in more trouble with the law.

While on house arrest, Markle allegedly cut off his ankle monitor.

On Tuesday, Bill Essayli, the first assistant United States Attorney in California, announced, “He was ordered to wear a location monitoring device. He allegedly cut the bracelet off at 1:45 a.m. last night. Release conditions are court orders, not suggestions.”

Essayli added, “We are asking the court to revoke his release and detain him pending trial, and we will continue to prosecute this case to the fullest extent of the law.”

An emergency hearing has been set for Tuesday afternoon in a courtroom in Florida. Based on court records obtained by “Extra,” Thomas has surrendered his U.S. passport and his tourist visa.

Hours before the announcement, Meghan put on a brave face in Belgium while appearing at the European Parliament in Brussels with Prince Harry.

People magazine reports that Meghan and Harry did not respond to reporters’ questions as they walked by.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were both scheduled to participate at the opening, but The Telegraph previously reported that Meghan would no longer be speaking at the event.

A source told the paper, “She’s just not strong enough, emotionally, to be doing any public speaking right now.”

Last week, Thomas was arrested in Florida and charged with one count of possession of child pornography.

According to a federal criminal complaint, investigators found child sexual abuse material in multiple storage units rented by Markle Sr.

Thomas has not entered a plea, but denied the allegations.

Calling them “sick lies,” Thomas told the DailyMail.com, “I’m shocked, I’m hurt, and I’m very upset that my son is making these accusations against me. I could never do what I’m being accused of. It’s the worst thing anyone could accuse me of.”

Last week, Markle released her first statement on the allegations against her father.

In a statement to People magazine, Meghan said, “I am deeply distressed at the news that has come to light in the last 24 hours, and my thoughts are with any children who may have been harmed.”

The Duchess of Sussex revealed she learned of past allegations against her father in 2018, the same year she married Prince Harry.

She explained, “In 2018, a letter was sent to the Metropolitan Police and Royalty and Specialist Protection. That letter was subsequently shared with me. It made troubling and disturbing allegations against my father and I was given assurances that these were being investigated.”

Meghan went on, “I hope it can now be understood that, despite certain media publications’ distortion over the years, any distance from my father and my choice to not allow him to have contact with our children, was for one reason: to protect them.”