Getty Images

Meghan Markle put on a brave face in Belgium on Tuesday, just days after her father Thomas Markle Sr.’s arrest.

Meghan and husband Prince Harry were photographed at the European Parliament in Brussels around 8 a.m. local time.

People magazine reports that Meghan and Harry did not respond to reporters’ questions as they walked by.

Markle was dressed in all black, while the prince wore a dark suit. The couple looked somber as they arrived for the opening of the Lost Screen Memorial for children who lost their lives to the harms of social media.

The couple previously helped establish Lost Screen Memorials in New York City and Geneva.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were both scheduled to participate at the opening, but The Telegraph previously reported that Meghan would no longer be speaking at the event.

A source told the paper, “She’s just not strong enough, emotionally, to be doing any public speaking right now.”

Markle Sr., 82, was arrested in Florida on Friday and charged with one count of possession of child pornography.

CNN reports Markle Sr. is currently on house arrest and has not entered a plea.

According to a federal criminal complaint, investigators found child sexual abuse material in multiple storage units rented by Markle Sr.

The Sun broke the news about Thomas in October, and addressed the allegations in a statement to People magazine.

She said, “I am deeply distressed at the news that has come to light in the last 24 hours, and my thoughts are with any children who may have been harmed.”

The Duchess of Sussex revealed she learned of past allegations against her father in 2018, the same year she married Prince Harry.

She explained, “In 2018, a letter was sent to the Metropolitan Police and Royalty and Specialist Protection. That letter was subsequently shared with me. It made troubling and disturbing allegations against my father and I was given assurances that these were being investigated.”

Meghan went on, “I hope it can now be understood that, despite certain media publications’ distortion over the years, any distance from my father and my choice to not allow him to have contact with our children, was for one reason: to protect them.”