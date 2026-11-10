Kelly Clarkson ‘Confident’ in ‘Voice’ Team, Talks Y2K & Past Tour with Maroon 5 (Exclusive)

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“Extra” chatted with Kelly Clarkson ahead of the first live show of “The Voice” Season 30.

Clarkson talked about cutting contestants last week, saying, “I’ve been doing this show for a minute and that was the hardest cut.”

She raved over her team after rehearsals, sharing, “We just had rehearsals and my team is outstanding and they did so well at rehearsals. So, I’m very pumped for them to experience the lives.”

Kelly talked about the competition, telling us, “I’m pretty confident. I’m equally as confident that… all of us have somebody on our team that could win the show. It’s a really good crop of singers this season.”

She added, “It’s really just going to come down to song selection and timing and, you know, and who's voting at what time. Like it’s just going to come down to those small little factors because everyone's really gifted.”

She was excited for the nostalgia of the Y2K theme, explaining, “My career was born in Y2K… So, I feel like for Adam [Levine] and I, it’s going to be a very nostalgic night. This is, like, during that time, early 2000s, when we came out, like, started touring and our music careers started. So, it’s a different time for us.”

Kelly said, “I think we’re going to hear a lot of songs from people that we possibly toured with and were at radio shows with and doing all this stuff with.”

Clarkson is also looking forward to Dolly Parton Night, saying, “I’m very excited about Dolly night. So many songs. What a great catalog.”

Kelly also reminisced about touring Adam and Maroon 5 in 2013.

She said, “I will say Maroon 5… that’s my favorite tour I’ve ever been on with anybody because they were so just masterful at what they do, and they were so gifted onstage. It was just a fun tour.”