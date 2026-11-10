Halle Berry’s Ex, Olivier Martinez, Asks for More Child Support

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Halle Berry’s ex-husband Olivier Martinez is asking her for more child support for their son Maceo.

In October, both were fighting hard for custody of Maceo, with Olivier accusing Halle of choking him. She vehemently denied the allegations, calling them “meritless and deliberately misleading.”

Less than two weeks ago, Judge Shelley Kaufman made a ruling in which Olivier retained custody of Maceo.

Halle, who had been sharing 50/50 custody of the teen, is no longer allowed overnight visitations and will be required by the court to attend counseling sessions to repair the relationship.

In court docs obtained by “Extra,” Olivier states that Halle was previously paying him “$8,000 per month in child support and 4.3% of any income” Berry receives above $2 million.

Martinez claims, “The current custodial orders translate to an approximate 82% custodial timeshare for me. The current support Orders based on 50-50 custody are not commensurate with the new timeshare.”

He adds that he earns less than $800 per month in residuals and has not had an acting job in 2025 or 2026. Olivier states his only asset is a condo he bought in March for about $500,000.

Martinez also states, “I do not have updated information regarding Petitioner’s income. Based on publicly available information, I understand that Petitioner has starred in ‘Crime 101,’ a film released in 2026, and is working on

two additional films, ‘Fleur’ (of which she is also a producer) and ‘Red Card.’”

He later adds, "Petitioner’s responses to discovery are due on December 8, 2026. Upon reviewing Petitioner’s