‘Extra’ Confessional! Bruno Tonioli Talks ‘DWTS’ Pros, His Trademark Unbuttoned Shirt & More

ABC

“Dancing with the Stars” judge Bruno Tonioli is dishing with “Extra’s” Terri Seymour in the “Extra” Confessional!

Terri had to ask, “If you could dance with any of the pros on the show, who would you dance with and why?”

He insisted, “If I pick one, it would be very unfair to all of them because to me… they’re like my kids.”

Bruno added, “I know they work incredibly hard and they keep delivering week after week after week great performances, great choreography.”

He also addressed rumors he sneaks cigarettes during takes!

Tonioli said, “I never do that! I just run off the studio.”

He dished, “What we used to do, it’s very funny because back in the days… we were doing ‘Dancing with the Stars,’ ‘Idol’ was next door and we had synchronized breaks and I used to meet Simon [Cowell] outside!”

When asked where his dance skills are at, he confessed, “It’s like a sport… You know I’d be dead… My body will not be able to take it and there’s no even point trying.”

Seymour asked, “How many bottles of bronzer do you go through a year?”

Bruno revealed, “I don’t use any. I’m natural. This is natural. I go in the sun every day after 3 in L.A. But I don’t use any bronzer… I tan very easily; I’m Italian. So as long as I get my fix, which is, you know, a few afternoons with my book in my garden. Perfect. After 6 a glass of rosé, the European way.”

Has there ever been a time he buttoned his shirt all the way up?

“It’s impossible because it feels constrained! It’s almost like having a straitjacket,” he said.

Terri asked if he has a significant other, and Bruno shared, “I’m dedicated to my public. There is no significant other. It is not a choice, it just, it doesn’t happen.”

He added with a laugh, “Even if it was, I wouldn’t discuss it!”