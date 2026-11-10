David Walliams Speaks Out After He’s Named Anonymous U.K. Star Accused of Sexual Misconduct

Getty Images

Comedian David Walliams is breaking his silence after the Guardian revealed he was the anonymous celebrity at the center of a sexual misconduct investigation.

The author and former “Britain’s Got Talent” judge has denied any wrongdoing.

He told the BBC in a statement, “Looking back, I realize that at times I behaved thoughtlessly towards other people I had casual sexual relationships with.

“I realize I did not always take people’s feelings properly into account. That is something I regret.

“And whilst a power imbalance is inevitable when one party is famous, abusing that power is something else entirely and it is something that I never did.”

Walliams went on, “I am not a sexual predator. I have not broken the law, but I am devastated that some of the women I met 10 to 20 years ago have now expressed hurt or anger towards me.”

The Guardian, who investigated the story alongside ITN, posted their article on Tuesday, alleging Walliams “groomed fans he met when they were as young as 15 and harassed women in the workplace over a number of years.”

The BBC announced the network will remove Walliams’ projects like “Little Britain” from their streaming platform.

The Guardian reports Walliams was the unnamed celebrity who tried to stop the story from being released by filing an injunction in the London High Court.

Walliams' lawyers claimed he was suicidal and told the court that he had attempted suicide twice already.

Justice Matthew Nicklin ultimately ruled in favor of the media.