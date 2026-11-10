Celebrity News November 10, 2026
Billy Joel to Perform After Doctors Told Him to Stay Off Stage Due to Brain Disorder
Billy Joel, 77, just announced he’s returning to the stage!
The news comes weeks after he told The Hollywood Reporter that doctors advised him not to perform due to the brain disorder normal pressure hydrocephalus (NPH).
Joel shared the details on Instagram with a post that said, “Florida Atlantic University will welcome singer, songwriter and composer Billy Joel for Billy Joel: An Evening of Questions & Answers…And a Little Music at 7p.m. on Monday, December 14, 2026.”
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Not just anyone can get tickets. The post noted, “Tickets will be available exclusively to currently enrolled FAU students beginning Thursday, November 12, 2026.”
This will mark his first performance since January when he surprised an audience at a Billy Joel cover band show in Wellington, Florida.
People magazine reports he told the crowd, “I wasn’t planning on working tonight,” before launching into, “We Didn’t Start the Fire” and “Big Shot.”
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In 2025, Joel revealed that he was diagnosed with NPH.
While speaking with THR in October, he shared, “My health is good. I have this thing called hydrocephalus. It used to be called water on the brain, so it affects your balance, it affects your memory, it affects your vision, your hearing. But I’m okay. They call it a brain disorder, but it’s not that serious. It’s just something that affects your balance, mostly.”
When the Piano Man was asked if he would ever tour again, he said, “I don’t know. I have to take a series of tests before I know, but I can’t drive right now. I’m not allowed to drive. And I can’t do performances because what the neurologist told me, every time you do a show, it’s like you’re getting a concussion.”
Billy said the danger is “the volume.”
“Rock ‘n’ roll is loud, man. Rock ‘n’ roll made me deaf already,” he said. “So, it’s the lighting, the sound, the stress of the show, the audience, the energy of the performance. There’s a lot going on when you’re onstage. And they said, ‘Well, you really shouldn’t be doing that right now.’ So, they have to test me further to see if I can go back and do performing again, which I would like to be able to do.”