Bella Hadid Hard Launches Relationship with Nathan Lacy

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Bella Hadid has a new man!

On Monday, Hadid made it Instagram official with boyfriend Nathan Lacy.

Bella shared couple-y photos of her with Nathan at a Colorado Avalanche game on Saturday.

In one photos, Nathan was seen playfully biting Bella, who gave a kissy face.

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In another snap, Nathan and Bella were seen embracing each other.

They were joined by her friends as they cheered for Colorado Avalanche as the hockey team beat the Detroit Red Wings at Ball Arena.

She captioned the Instagram, “Regardless of where you are in the world- the heart, the grit, the camaraderie between teammates, the passion of the players, and the absolute die hard (in the best way) loyalty of the fans is the most epic thing to watch in real life when it comes to hockey!!!!”

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It was a special night since the game partnered with Hockey Fights Cancer.

Bella wrote, “Hockey Fights Cancer is such a beautiful reminder of what a community can do when it comes together, raising money for cancer research while honoring the people and families in Colorado whose lives have been touched by cancer.”

“To those who have fought, those still fighting, those we’ve lost, and the loved ones standing beside them every step of the way. This night was for you and im so glad I could have been there!! 💜,” Hadid added.

Bella called it the “best night ever.”

Bella and Nathan have been linked since February after they were spotted together at Milan Fashion Week.

A month before, news broke that Bella and Adan Banuelos called it quits after two years together.

At the time, sources told Page Six that they had a “tumultuous” relationship, which was on-again, off-again.