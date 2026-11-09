Theo James Wants Anya Taylor-Joy to Be the Next Bond… Jane Bond! (Exclusive)

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Fresh from the Morocco set of “The Gentlemen” Season 3, Theo James hit the carpet at an FYC event in Los Angeles.

“Extra” spoke with Theo, who teased where the story is going, sharing, "Season 3 is expanding into the Middle East. We're taking the story in a wider direction, and my character is going to go down a deeper and darker descent into hell, in many ways."

When asked if he would be able to survive the world of “The Gentlemen” in real life, James answered, “No, I would be dead within the first couple of weeks.”

Comparing himself to his character, James quipped, “Eddie is a lot richer than me and more successful.”

Theo recently took himself out of the running for Bond, so who does he think should get the role?

He answered, “Anya Taylor-Joy.” Theo added, “I actually remember watching [‘The Queen’s Gambit’] and thinking she would be a great Bond, Jane Bond.”