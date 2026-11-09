‘The Challenge’ Stars Olivia Kaiser & Theo Campbell Expecting Baby #2

Olivia Kaiser and Theo Campbell have another baby on the way!

The stars of “The Challenge” just announced Olivia is pregnant with their second child.

Kaiser and Campbell are already the parents of 11-month-old Atlas.

In an Instagram post Olivia wrote, “Our little family is growing! 🍼🥹🫶🏽”

“What a blessing it is that God has trusted us with another precious little life to love, nurture, protect, and care for. Another little heartbeat, another tiny pair of hands to hold, and another beautiful soul to fill our home with even more love.”

She continued, “I know this journey will come with its own challenges, growing pains, and beautiful moments, but I wouldn’t trade this blessing for anything.”

Olivia promised to bring fans along as they navigate “this new season of life.”

She wrote, “Here’s to new beginnings, growing love, and trusting God through it all.”

The reality star confirmed when she’s due, writing, “Baby Campbell, coming April 2027 🧸🤍✨.”

She added, “You are already so loved, so wanted, and so prayed for. We can’t wait to meet you, sweet baby. 🥹”

The star included a carousel of black-and-white photos, including Atlas crying over the sonogram images!

Kaiser also posted a video asking fans to guess if they are having a boy or girl based on old wives tales.

Olivia and Theo met on Season 40 of “The Challenge (Battle of the Eras)” in 2024.

Over the summer they hinted they got married.

Last month, Kaiser confirmed that the couple recently tied the knot.

While on the Challenge Mania tour, Olivia was asked if she would consider returning to “The Challenge.”