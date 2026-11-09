‘The Bachelorette’ Alum Andi Dorfman & Blaine Hart Welcome Baby #2

“The Bachelorette” alum Andi Dorfman is a mom again!

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Over the weekend, Dorfman and her husband Blaine Hart welcomed their second child via C-section.

In an Instagram post, Andi revealed that she gave birth to a baby boy, who they named Hudson McGraw Hart.

Along with a series of photos, Dorfman wrote, “Welcome to the world ... Hudson McGraw Hart 💙8lbs 2 oz and 21 inches of pure love and snuggles and already melting our hearts and making me quickly understand what everyone means when they say there’s something so special about being a boy mama 🥹.”

“Named Hudson after mom’s favorite place, NYC, and McGraw to carry on a special family name on Dad’s side,” Andi added.

Showing appreciation for the love and support, Dorfman said, “Thank you for all the well wishes, everyone is recovering well (side note: c sections are quite gnarly!!) We are so grateful for a healthy growing family and this sweetest little love we never knew we needed 🧸.”

Andi announced her pregnancy in June.

In a series of pics on Instagram, Andi is seen kissing Blaine as their daughter Harper, 1, holds up some sonogram images.

Other images show Harper showing off her “Big Sister” jean jacket.

Andi wrote, “Harper, the BIG SIS coming this fall! So grateful for baby #2 to join the crew. These are truly what our dreams are made of 🥹🥰.”

Andi and Blaine wed in May 2023 and welcomed Harper in December 2024.