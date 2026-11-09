Taylor Swift & Karlie Kloss Reunite at Travis Kelce's Chiefs Game

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Taylor Swift and Karlie Kloss were spotted hanging out publicly for the first time in years this weekend!

On Sunday, the two were seen in a suite at Arrowhead Stadium, cheering on Taylor’s husband Travis Kelce and his Kansas City Chiefs as they played against the New York Jets.

They were joined at the game by Taylor’s parents Andrea and Scott Swift.

In July, Kloss attended Taylor and Travis’ wedding at Madison Square Garden.

Weeks later, Kloss was asked if the wedding was a “special night” during an appearance on “Today.”

Karlie responded, “Listen, I try to protect the privacy of my friends’ personal lives. But what I will say is that they’re an amazing couple and I’m so happy for them.”

Kloss also evaded a question about Swift and Kelce’s wedding when a photographer approached her in Paris in a video posted by Deuxmoi.

Karlie’s attendance at the wedding was in question after her rumored rift with Taylor.

Kloss had already put the gossip to rest on more than one occasion.

She told The New York Times in 2018 that they were still in touch and, “Don’t believe everything you read.”

Karlie was also at one of Swift’s “Eras” tour stops in L.A. in August 2023.

In their 20s, Karlie and Taylor were inseparable, spotted together on countless occasions, at basketball games and out in New York City.