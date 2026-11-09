Getty Images

A U.K. judge has sentenced Russell Brand to 10 years and six months for rape and sexual assault, The Guardian reports.

According to the paper, Judge Joel Bennathan told Brand that the sentence included nine years imprisonment for one count of rape with the total sentence 10 years, six months with his three counts of sexual assault offenses included.

The judge stated that Brand must serve two-thirds of his full sentence before he will be eligible for parole.

Ahead of sentencing, The Guardian said Bennathan addressed Brand in the courtroom. Bennathan said, “About 20 years ago, Russell Brand, you were becoming famous. You were clever – and in many people’s eyes, funny and charismatic.

“You had also become a sexual predator.”

He went on, “Your status protected you until 2023 when journalists published allegations” of his crimes.

The judge then spoke of how a victim of sexual assault at a pub was left “wandering the streets of London, phoning a friend in the middle of the night, tearful and distressed.”

Bennathan said another victim who was working at a radio station, when Brand groped and kissed her in front of his entourage and her colleagues leaving her "humiliated."

The judge pointed out that three of the four crimes were committed in public.

Bennathan said his behavior “reeks of casual disrespect, and your belief that fame meant you could act however you liked, when you liked, unhindered by the rules by which decent people live.”

Last week, the jury at his London criminal trial deliberated for three days before delivering the verdict on Thursday.