Meghan Markle’s Mom Doria Ragland Helped ID Ex Thomas Markle Sr. Before Arrest (Report)

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Meghan Markle’s mother Doria Ragland assisted the FBI during their investigation into her ex-husband Thomas Markle Sr., The Sun reports.

Markle Sr., 82, was arrested in Florida on Friday and charged with one count of possession of child pornography.

CNN reports Markle is currently on house arrest and has not entered a plea.

According to a federal criminal complaint, investigators found child sexual abuse material in multiple storage units rented by Markle.

The Sun reports Ragland helped identify Thomas in two redacted images of Thomas with underage girls.

The Sun adds that the photos were found in a storage unit in California and the investigators believe Thomas was in his thirties or forties when the pictures were taken.

The federal criminal complaint, filed last week, noted that a witness helped identify Thomas in the photos.

An investigator states in the complaint, “To corroborate the identity of the man pictured in IMAGES 1 and 2… I interviewed Witness 3, who has known MARKLE since the 1970s. Witness 3 reviewed redacted versions of IMAGES 1 and 2 in which only the adult man was shown. Witness 3 positively identified the adult man as MARKLE.”

The investigator noted that Markle Sr. may appear in additional images found in the storage units.

“I then compared MARKLE in IMAGES 1 and 2 to additional

images found within Storage Unit 1 and I believe they depict

him, along with children in various stages of undress. The

information provided by Witness 3, including their

identification of the man in IMAGES 1 and 2 as MARKLE, is

further corroborated by, among other things, the location where the film negatives were found (in a storage unit registered to MARKLE and paid for by MARKLE) as well as my own review of photographs of MARKLE.”

Last month, The Sun reported that Meghan’s half-brother, Thomas Markle Jr., had found “hundreds, if not thousands” of child pornography images in four boxes at his father’s Cebu home in the Philippines. He also claimed he found at least one video of what appeared to be underage girls.

Thomas Jr. told The Sun he went to the authorities in the Philippines and the U.S. to report the findings.

Days later, DailyMail.com reported that they found child pornography in Thomas’ abandoned storage unit in Rosarito, Mexico, and reported him to the FBI.

Thomas Sr. left the Philippines and returned to the U.S. in May due to a stroke and blood clot that led to the amputation of his left leg.

After his son’s alleged discovery of child pornography in the Philippines, Thomas Sr. vehemently denied the allegations, telling DailyMail.com they are “sick lies.”

“I’m shocked, I’m hurt, and I’m very upset that my son is making these accusations against me,” Thomas Sr. told the publication. “I could never do what I’m being accused of. It’s the worst thing anyone could accuse me of.”

Meghan said in a statement to People magazine, “I am deeply distressed at the news that has come to light in the last 24 hours, and my thoughts are with any children who may have been harmed.”

The Duchess of Sussex revealed she learned of past allegations against her father in 2018, the same year she married Prince Harry.

She explained, “In 2018, a letter was sent to the Metropolitan Police and Royalty and Specialist Protection. That letter was subsequently shared with me. It made troubling and disturbing allegations against my father and I was given assurances that these were being investigated.”

Meghan went on, “I hope it can now be understood that, despite certain media publications’ distortion over the years, any distance from my father and my choice to not allow him to have contact with our children, was for one reason: to protect them.”