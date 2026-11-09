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Kaia Gerber is still mourning the loss of her older brother Presley Gerber, who died in September at the age of 27.

In a collaboration post with Library Science, Kaia expressed the power of reading.

She posted a pic of a stack of books that included books on grief: Michelle Zauner’s “Crying in H Mart,” Roger Housden’s “Risking Everything,” Sloane Crosley’s “Grief Is for People, Rainer Maria Rilke’s “Letters to a Young Poet,” and Yiyun Li’s “Things in Nature Merely Grow.”

Gerber included a quote from Joan Didion’s “The Year of Magical Thinking,” which was on top of the pile.

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The quote read, “Grief, when it comes, is nothing we expect it to be. Grief has no distance. Grief, comes in waves, paroxysms, sudden apprehensions that weaken the knees and blind the eyes and obliterate the dailiness of life.”

Marie Howe’s “What the Living Do,” Joe Brainard’s “I Remember,” Lisa Marie Presley and Riley Keough’s “From Here to the Great Unknown,” and David Kessler’s “Finding Meaning” were other books that were featured in Kaia’s Instagram post.

Last month, Kaia shared a heartbreaking message to Presley.

Kaia shared a carousel, starting with a throwback video of herself and Presley dancing together as kids.

She wrote on Instagram, “I love you the bluest, to the moon and back and back again, forever big brother.”

The actress then included a letter to her brother on the next few slides.

She wrote, “Prez, I don’t have the words, and maybe the tiny mercy is that we didn’t need them all along. Words fail and words subtract and words summarize and words always lack truth. And how naive of me to believe that language could transcend grief.”

“I’ve read all of the books and I have none of the answers,” she went on. “My articulation is no match against this, the magnitude of losing you.”

“I am, quite literally, down on my f**king knees. You know how much I loved being your sister. It has always been, and will forever be, my favorite thing about myself. I came into this world with a white-knuckle grip around you. I had more love for you than I knew what to do with. and now that it has nowhere obvious to go, I’m certain it’s going to swallow me whole.”

She told him, “You believed — always believed — in people. You met cruelty not with anger, but with confusion. And curiosity. You believed people were inherently good because, Presley, you are inherently good.”

“And somehow, through all of it, I got to be your sister, your lucky eternal witness, watching you do the most hard-core, heavy metal thing anyone can do: you stayed soft.”

Gerber continued, “You were my ultimate teacher while you were here now I’m left wondering what I could possibly be taught in your absence, and I keep thinking about how when we were little, I got scared before getting my ears pierced, so you went first. You always went first. But when I held the earring they took from your body, all I could think was: that belongs to you. And I really f**king wish you hadn’t gone first this time.”

She later added, “To say loving you was the easiest thing in the world would imply that it required any effort at all. I was born loving you. I will die loving you. There was never anything else. I am learning how to love you when I cannot see you. How to tell you something without picking up my phone to call you. How to be your sister in a world that I can’t reach for you in. I don’t know how to do that yet.”

The star insisted, “Even knowing where it ends, I would choose it all over again. Every second. I would walk knowingly toward this grief if it meant that on the other side of it I got to be your sister.”

Kaia ended by writing, “My darling brother, I do adore you. I love my brother. My brother is dead. And this party sucks so bad without you, Prez. My best buddy, my great protector, the hardest I’ve ever laughed and the one true love of my life — you lit all of my candles and took all of my monsters away. And I love you. And I love you. And I love you. Only you know how much. Thank you for being here.”