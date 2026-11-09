Judy Reyes on the Moment that ‘Cemented’ Her Sassy ‘Scrubs’ Character Carla (Exclusive)

Disney/Sergei Bachlakov

Judy Reyes won millions of fans as the irrepressible nurse Carla on “Scrubs,” and for playing Dr. Turk’s long-suffering wife on the hit series.

Now, a whole new generation is discovering Reyes in the reboot and the original.

“Extra’s” Derek Hough sat down with Reyes to talk about the role.

“That one scene I have with Zach Braff in the beginning of the first season where he’s giving me attitude and I give my version of attitude back is really what kind of cemented that vision of Carla.”

Derek drew parallels between Carla’s sassiness and her “High Potential” character Selena. He asked, “Is there a theme happening here?”

She confessed, “You know, I think what I am is attracted to power and a boss vibe. The best way I know how to deliver it.”

Reyes added, “I’ve had a really good opportunity to play some strong leaders, so I'm blessed with that.”

Judy recently received the Trailblazer Award Honoring Latino and Hispanic Achievement in Film and TV.

What did the honor mean to her?

“It gave me an opportunity to sit back and appreciate all the work I’ve done throughout the years,” she said.

Judy also revealed her 16-year-old son Rey Valencia is a big fan of “Dancing with the Stars.” Would Reyes ever consider joining the cast?

She teased, “I don't have the right shoes yet,” but said, “We’ll see.”