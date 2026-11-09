Johnny Depp Reacts to Fan Love at ‘Ebenezer’ Premiere: ‘I Owe Them’ (Exclusive)

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Johnny Depp spoke to “Extra” at the London premiere of “Ebenezer,” which sees him transformed into the iconic “A Christmas Carol” miser Ebenezer Scrooge.

He reacted to the fan support, saying, “There’s no way for me to explain how I feel. And it’s deep. These are the people who’ve supported me through thick and thin and I owe them, I owe them.” Depp added with a smile, “They’re my bosses.”

While talking about playing Ebenezer, Johnny brought up the 1951 film “Scrooge.”

“I’ve seen the perfect Ebenezer Scrooge in Alastair Sim from the film from way long ago. So, I know that you cannot be better, but you can find a different angle inward toward the character. That’s just what I tried to do.”

Arthur Conti plays a young Ebenezer in the film, and he previously told us that Johnny was a prankster on set and that he taught him the missing-finger hand trick.

Johnny obliged by showing us the trick, too. Watch the video above!