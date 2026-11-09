Jamie Lee Curtis Honored with Children’s Institute’s 1st Michele & Rob Reiner Champion for Change Award

Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for Children's Institute

Over the weekend, Jamie Lee Curtis was honored with the inaugural Michele and Rob Reiner Champion for Change Award by Children's Institute.

Curtis was presented with the award by Rob and Michele’s children Jake and Romy.

During the presentation, Jake said, “I love the name for this award: Champion for Change. That's what our parents stood for. They were never satisﬁed with the status quo; they were always champions for change to make the world better. The work my parents did for children started at home, creating a loving environment for us from the moment I was born and long after Romy was born.”

Romy raved about the recipient, saying, “Jamie is someone who believes in the good in people, and will do everything in her power to make a situation right. She will move mountains not just because she can, but because she feels that it is the right thing to do. Her love and generosity during this time have meant more to me than she'll ever know. I truly feel that there isn't a person better to receive this than Jamie. She is a beautiful soul inside and out and I feel honored that she is accepting this award.”

The award honors Rob and Michele’s legacy and advocacy.

While accepting the award, Jamie shared, “Rob and Michele lived so fiercely, so loudly. They were undeniable.”

At the gala held at Beverly Wilshire Hotel, a whopping $4 million was raised by Children’s Institute.

Before Jamie Lee was recognized, “Extra’s” Derek Hough spoke with the legendary actress, who discussed how she felt about the honor.

Discussing Rob’s kids, Curtis emphasized, “The whole thing is filled with such sadness and disbelief and he loved them so much. I want it to be joyful. I want it to be celebratory. I wanted to be honoring it. It’s not a memorial. It is a moving forward together using their energy to inspire all of us.”

Jamie Lee and Billy Crystal have been rallying around Romy and Jake since their parents’ lives were cut short.

Curtis commented, “We are family. Something like this brings people so much closer. Jake and I were sitting shoulder-to-shoulder doing an interview… Just feeling him there is emotional and then of course him talking about his parents and their fantastic relationship.”