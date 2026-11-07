Gisele Bündchen Posts Loved-Up B'Day Wish for Husband Joaquim Valente

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Gisele Bündchen is celebrating her love for her husband Joaquim Valente on his 39th birthday!

The supermodel, 46, wrote, “Today a great man was born, @joaquimvalente. How lucky I am. I love you so much!” Her entire message was in his native language of Portuguese.

The image she shared showed the couple beaming and looking very much in love.

Gisele and Joaquim have been wed since December, and are the parents of one child together born in February 2025.

About eight months ago, a source shed light on the marriage to People magazine, saying they are “really happy being married.”

That source went on, “It [marriage] didn’t change their day-to-day life in a big way, but it made things feel more meaningful. It was a very special moment for them to celebrate with close family and friends.”

Joaquim was at her side in October when Giselle accepted the Lotus House It Takes a Village Award, an honor reserved for those who support women and children. Karlie Kloss was a co-recipient of the award.

Giselle and Joaquim attended that fun event dressed in western gear.

Bündchen spoke of her new baby in September, telling i-D 377, “Having a baby at this moment of my life is such a gift, because I’m in a different place. I don’t have anything to prove. I don’t feel like I really, quite frankly, care.”