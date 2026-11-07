Fetty Wap & Alexis Skyy Wed in Modern Castle: ‘Mr. & Mrs. Maxwell 💍’

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Rapper Fetty Wap and Alexis Skyy exchanged vows in New Jersey this weekend, choosing an elaborate, castle-like venue for their special day!

The lovebirds had announced their engagement in July.

The rapper and the model’s ceremony was teased when Alexis posted gorgeous professional photos from their special day on Saturday..

She captioned the post, “Mr. And Mrs. Maxwell 💍.”

In the images, both are clad in white head to toe.

Alexis’ gown has an exaggerated fairy-tale princess look with elaborate beadwork and pearls — daring to bare with a plunging neckline.

She finished her look with Jimmy Choos and a long, white veil.

People magazine reports about 100 people watched them say, “I do.”

It’s been a busy year for the musician — his fourth album, “Zavier,” came out in March and he was released from a stint in prison after three years.

He went away for conspiracy to distribute and possess controlled substances, telling Rolling Stone this year, “I feel new. I feel rehabilitated, in a sense. I just have this clear mindset where it’s like nothing’s really that important.”