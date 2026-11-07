Angelina Jolie & Brad Pitt’s Daughter Vivienne Reveals Eating Disorder Nightmare

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Vivienne Marcheline Jolie, the 18-year-old daughter of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, used her new art exhibition to open up about an eating disorder she says left her hospitalized earlier this year.

Hello reports that at her “A Gallery on Patience in Patients” show, the budding artist used diary entries for captions on her drawings.

Referring to a hospital as “the Tulip Field,” she included in her artist’s mission statement, “At the beginning of this year, I was hospitalized for my ED. I was angry, sick, and very alone.”

It marked the first time she has spoken about having an eating disorder.

“Eventually, however, the kindness and warmth of the kids and staff at the hospital broke down the walls I had built so high. I have never laughed or cried harder, never been more honest or more myself.”

Hello also reports another caption read, “I want a hug so badly that my body just feels so tight.”