Why Leonardo Nam Was ‘So Nervous’ Working with Rita Ora & Brandy on ‘Descendants: Wicked Wonderland’ (Exclusive)

Disney/Alberto Rodriguez

Leonardo Nam is back as fan favorite Maddox Hatter in “Descendants: Wicked Wonderland.”

“Extra” spoke with Leonardo about reprising his role.

He shared, “What I love about being in the ‘Descendants’ franchise is that you get an opportunity to keep playing the same character, but in these different worlds.”

In the fifth film of the hit musical, Leonardo’s once lovable character takes a villainous turn.

Nam commented, “He still has this enormous heart. He’s just had this broken heart in ‘Wicked Wonderland.’”

While he had fun going to the dark side, Leonardo admitted he was intimidated to be working with Brandy and Rita Ora on the singing and dancing for the teen fantasy film.

He noted, “Working with these two vocal legends, I was so nervous and scared to sing and to perform and they were just like, ‘Oh, Leo, you’ve got it. You’re like a great actor. All you need to do is act your way through this song.’ I was like, ‘Are you kidding me? Like what?’”

Nam also had a message for the teacher who kicked him out of high school choir.

He quipped, “You made a mistake! Checkmate.”