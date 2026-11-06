Thanksgiving Movie Preview: ‘Focker-In-Law,’ Disney’s ‘Hexed’ & More!

The Thanksgiving movie lineup is cooking!

“Extra” spoke with Variety’s chief awards editor Clayton Davis on this holiday’s must-see movies, including “Focker-in-Law,” “The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth,” “The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping,” and “Hexed.”

“Focker-in-Law” will be Ariana Grande’s return to the big screen, in which she’ll be acting opposite Robert De Niro and Ben Stiller.

Clayton shared, “Ariana Grande fits perfectly into this universe. She’s incredibly funny. She has great chemistry with Ben Stiller and Rob De Niro.”

Brad Pitt will be leaving his “Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood” co-star Leonardo DiCaprio behind and reprising his role as Cliff Booth in Quentin Tarantino’s “The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth.”

Clayton noted, “Nobody has seen the movie yet. Brad Pitt’s supposed to be a great standout, as is Elizabeth Debicki.”