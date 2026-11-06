Russell Brand Talked Prison Fears Ahead of Rape Trial

Sunday Service with the Brands

Russell Brand’s past comments on possibly going to prison are resurfacing after his conviction this week.

On Thursday, a U.K. jury found Brand guilty of one count of rape and three counts of sexual assault.

Page Six reports the judge told Brand, who is being held in custody, he will hand down a “significant” prison sentence when he returns to court on Monday.

Last month, Brand and his wife Laura addressed his fears during their “Sunday Service with the Brands” podcast.

Laura read a comment from a listener who had spent five years in prison and shared that “the presence of God is everywhere, in prison as well.”

Sunday Service with the Brands

Russell tapped Laura’s shoulder and said, “I don’t like things where it’s like, ‘You might have to go prison.’”

She replied, “No, I know,” adding, “That’s the nature of what a trial is…”

Brand continued, “A trial that carries a custodial sentence… That’s one of the challenges.”

Russell than recalled a time when their son Herb was hospitalized at Great Ormond Street Hospital and he had a hard time accepting what was happening.

Brand shared, “And being among ill children and grieving parents and dedicated medical staff and it came, now I recognize the voice, ‘Who are you to say you're not going to Great Ormond Street?’ It came while I was at Great Ormond Street. ‘Who do you think you are to not go Great Ormond Street?’”

He added, “Who do I think I am to not go to prison? I go where you want. Prison, not prison... Center Parks, Legoland, Universal, Disney.”