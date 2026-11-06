Robin Roberts & George Stephanopoulos Talk ‘Unbelievably Special’ Walk of Fame Honor (Exclusive)

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“Extra” caught up with “Good Morning America’s” Robin Roberts and George Stephanopoulos at their Hollywood Walk of Fame Ceremony.

When asked if they ever thought they would get a star on the Walk of Fame, they laughed.

George said, “The simple answer to that is no — never, ever, ever.”

Robin agreed, saying, “No, no, no.”

George said of having a joint ceremony and stars next to each other, “It's great to have all of our stars next to each other because it’s a reminder what we do every day is a team sport. We couldn’t do it without each other, and it’s nice to get the honor together for that reason.”

Robin added, “Everybody will tell you it is so unbelievably special to have a star in the Walk of Fame, but when you’re next to the people that you respect and admire so much, it just makes it that much more special for us.”

For any kids that might walk by their stars, Stephanopoulos had this message: “Whatever you're thinking of right now, whatever you want to do and think it might be too much of a reach, get that thought out of your head. If you put your head down and do the work, good things are going to come.”

Roberts shared, “I want them to hold tightly to their dreams, desires, anything they want, but hold loosely to how it’s going to happen.”