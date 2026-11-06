Meghan Markle’s Father Thomas Arrested in Florida on Child Sexual Abuse Material Charges

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The FBI has arrested Meghan Markle’s father, Thomas Markle Sr., in Florida, People magazine confirms.

According to the magazine, federal agents took him into custody at Maravida Senior Living care home on charges related to possession of child sexual abuse materials.

He is currently being held in Tampa.

A criminal complaint obtained by "Extra," lists his offense as "possession of child pornography."

DailyMail.com was first to report the news and posted photos of Markle Sr. handcuffed and in a wheelchair being pushed by FBI agents.

Last month, The Sun reported that Meghan’s half-brother, Thomas Markle Jr., had found “hundreds, if not thousands” of child pornography images in four boxes at his father’s Cebu home in the Philippines. He also claimed he found at least one video of what appeared to be underage girls.

Thomas Jr. told The Sun he went to the authorities in the Philippines and the U.S. to report the findings.

Days later, DailyMail.com reported that they found child pornography in Thomas’ abandoned storage unit in Rosarito, Mexico, and reported him to the FBI.

Thomas Sr., 82, left the Philippines and returned to the U.S. in May due to a stroke and blood clot that led to the amputation of his left leg.

After his son’s alleged discovery of child pornography in the Philippines, Thomas Sr. vehemently denied the allegations, telling DailyMail.com they are “sick lies.”

“I’m shocked, I’m hurt, and I’m very upset that my son is making these accusations against me,” Thomas Sr. told the publication. “I could never do what I’m being accused of. It’s the worst thing anyone could accuse me of.”

Meghan said in a statement to People magazine, “I am deeply distressed at the news that has come to light in the last 24 hours, and my thoughts are with any children who may have been harmed.”

The Duchess of Sussex revealed she learned of past allegations against her father in 2018, the same year she married Prince Harry.

She explained, “In 2018, a letter was sent to the Metropolitan Police and Royalty and Specialist Protection. That letter was subsequently shared with me. It made troubling and disturbing allegations against my father and I was given assurances that these were being investigated.”

Meghan went on, “I hope it can now be understood that, despite certain media publications’ distortion over the years, any distance from my father and my choice to not allow him to have contact with our children, was for one reason: to protect them.”